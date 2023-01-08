David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire.

But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being back in 2023.

At the end of his postgame news conference, New England’s veteran center was asked to reveal what McCourty and Slater have meant to him since he entered the NFL in 2015. Andrews immediately teared up, twice said “it’s been a lot” and then walked off the podium.

Take a look:

David Andrews asked what Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater have meant to him. Said "a lot" and walked off the podium crying. pic.twitter.com/x7fvkxBbuq — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) January 8, 2023

McCourty, 35, and Slater, 37, both sounded like players eyeing retirement while speaking with reporters at Highmark Stadium. But both wanted to keep the focus on the team rather than attracting attention to themselves.

Slater was emotional throughout his news conference, especially when asked about McCourty.