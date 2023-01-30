Everyone Made Same Point About Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Matchup

Football fans were quick to give Super Bowl LVII a new name after the Chiefs and the Eagles earned a trip to the NFL’s grandest stage Sunday.

The “Kelce Bowl” now is set for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Jason Kelce and his Philadelphia teammates claimed the NFC championship with a blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. The veteran center’s young brother, Travis, followed suit in the nightcap, as Kansas City edged out a home victory over last season’s AFC champion, the Cincinnati Bengals.

If you were scrolling Twitter after Harrison Butker’s game-winning 45-yard field goal sent Joe Burrow and company packing, you probably saw a lot of the same tweets.

The Kelce Brothers will be facing off in the Super Bowl ? @tkelce | @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/ZiyJUaOVvT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2023

The Cleveland Heights Super Bowl.



Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/OAxMTUSVV6 — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) January 30, 2023

The Kelce Bowl is HERE ?? pic.twitter.com/QCNdqrvRO6 — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

Jason and Travis soon will become the first brothers to play each other in a Super Bowl. Both Kelces are in search of the second Lombardi Trophy of their respective careers.