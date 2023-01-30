Travis Kelce Trolls Bengals, Cincinnati Mayor After Chiefs Win

Travis Kelce went full Travis Kelce after he and the Chiefs clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Shortly after Kansas City’s dramatic 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the star tight end trolled everyone who expected quarterback Joe Burrow to pick up another win over the Chiefs. Burrow entered Sunday’s game 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, leading many to rename Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead.”

Kelce and his teammates clearly heard the chatter.

“Burrowhead my ass!” Kelce shouted while interrupting CBS’s postgame interview with Mahomes. “This is Mahomes’ house.”

Moments later, Kelce took aim at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval during an interview with Jim Nantz.

Earlier in the week, Pureval made headlines when he posted a cringeworthy video in which he called for a paternity test to learn whether Burrow is Mahomes “father.” Obviously, the video didn’t age well.

“Hey, I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said. “Know yo’ role, and shut yo’ mouth, you jabroni.”

NFL fans now must prepare for what surely will be an insufferable two weeks, as Kelce and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, both will participate in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off from Arizona’s State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.

