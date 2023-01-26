Ex-Patriots Coach Does Something Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Never Did

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, marking the ninth consecutive appearance for a former New England Patriots assistant.

That’s right folks, if you want your team to make it to the final four, just hope they hire Brendan Daly.

Daly, who has spent each of the last four seasons as a defensive assistant on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City, will surpass Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for most consecutive AFC Championship appearances by an individual.

Daly, of course, had some help from the NFL’s greatest coach/QB duo to kick off the streak.

Joining the Patriots staff in 2014 as a defensive assistant, Daly coached in five-consecutive AFC title games with New England before leaving for KC. In total, Daly’s teams are 6-2 in the championship round over that stretch, per MassLive’s Chris Mason, with the 47-year-old winning four Super Bowls.

Daly’s success since leaving the Patriots has been well documented, but outpacing Brady and Belichick provides one more feather in the cap for the assistant coach.