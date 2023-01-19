Five Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-1 Win Vs. Islanders To Kick Off Road Trip

The Bruins kicked off their New York road trip on a high note with a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Boston got contributions from the defense and offense as it earned its third straight win.

Linus Ullmark also shined in the win, turning away 25 of 26 shots he faced en route to his 24th win of the year and 100th of his career.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s win.

Patrice Bergeron is built different

A scary scene unfolded in the third period when the captain took a David Pastrnak slapper to the face. Bergeron immediately went down the tunnel with the assistance of team trainers, but it wasn’t long before he returned to the bench (a little bloody, at that) to finish the game.

“Really, I can’t say enough words,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters of Bergeron after the game. “We’re up in the game, 3-1, and he knows that. He’s back in the locker room and, still, he comes back out right away. Just a tremendous amount of respect for his pride wearing the Spoked-B. Hopefully all the X-rays will come back positive for us.”

It’s unclear if Bergeron will be in the lineup Thursday when the B’s cap off their New York road trip against the Rangers, but Montgomery said if he’s healthy then it will be up to Bergeron.