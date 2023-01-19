Here’s Who Patriots Can Face In Germany Game Next Season

The NFL on Thursday announced the New England Patriots will host a game in Germany next season. Who will their opponent be? That, we don’t yet know.

But we do have the list of potential options.

The Patriots are designated as the home team for this game — their first outside the United States since 2017 and their first in Europe since 2012 — so their opponent pool is limited to teams scheduled to play at New England in 2023.

Included in that group are the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. But since they’re hosting their own international games — in Germany and London, respectively — they can’t face the Patriots in this one, which will be played in either Munich or Frankfurt.

That leaves these seven possible opponents:

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

The NFL typically avoids playing divisional games outside of North America, making an AFC East matchup with the Dolphins or Jets less likely. But that’s not a hard-and-fast rule. In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Carolina Panthers (NFC South) and the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Houston Texans (AFC South), both in London.