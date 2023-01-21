Red Sox’s Chris Sale Has ‘Good Thing Going’ For 2023 Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — At one point when speaking with reporters Saturday morning, Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale put his finger to his lips as if he revealed a secret.

Or, the tall left-hander was just hoping to avoid jinxing himself after years of injuries.

“I got a good thing going,” Sale said at Red Sox Winter Weekend. “Just don’t say it too loud.”

Sale’s last three seasons with the Red Sox have been riddled with injuries, limiting him to just 11 appearances and 49 1/3 innings pitched over that span. He missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, which kept him out for the majority of the following campaign as well.

The start of last season got delayed for Sale due to a rib cage fracture, causing him to miss three months. Then, after finally returning, he got hit by a comebacker on the mound at Yankee Stadium and needed surgery on his pinky finger, sidelining him once more.

If that wasn’t enough for the 34-year-old, he then fractured his right wrist in early August in a bicycling accident in Boston. Sale called that incident a “freak accident.”

After enduring all that and staring ahead at a new season, Sale feels he is finally in a good spot physically with his health.