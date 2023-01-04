Jets Coach Makes Bold Statement Regarding Zach Wilson’s Future

The New York Jets aren’t giving up on Zach Wilson.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a disastrous sophomore season with the Jets, casting doubt over his future with the organization, but New York head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday boldly threw his full support behind the young quarterback.

“It starts with knowing one’s self, call it zen-ish if you want,” Saleh told reporters, per the New York Post. “But Zach has got all the talent in the world and we have all the confidence in the world in him, it’s just like what I said — a reset. We’re going to grind with him, we are, and through hell or high water, we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be.”

Wilson missed the Jets’ first three games with a knee injury, during which New York went 1-2. He returned in Week 4 and the Jets won four straight, but his overall performance was underwhelming, and New York eventually benched him in favor of Mike White. Wilson returned to start in Weeks 15 and 16 only after White suffered an injury.

Once healthy, White was back behind center in Week 17. He’s slated to start again in Week 18 with the Jets eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Wilson, meanwhile, will be a healthy scratch as the Jets wrap up their regular season, with Joe Flacco again serving as White’s backup.

“Go read a book, go do something. Get away from this game, just reset,” Saleh said of Wilson. “I think the greatest strength and greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you, what do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out. That is the greatest gift you can give yourself, is to discover yourself and I think Zach needs to get away, read a book, and figure that out.”

Wonder what book he’ll read.