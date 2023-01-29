Joe Mazzulla Has Comical Advice For Managing Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum has not been one to sit out games willingly, but it’s up to Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla to make sure the Boston star is fresh for the playoffs.

The four-time NBA All-Star has played through a wrist injury this season. It has not been serious enough to require a procedure, but it is something that will be monitored.

Tatum has missed three games this season, as of Saturday’s game, and he has put up MVP numbers.

But Boston has dealt with multiple injuries to key players, including Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, who were ruled out against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his pregame news conference, Mazzulla was asked how to handle Tatum’s minutes amid the team’s three-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game.

“Don’t let the games go into overtime,” Mazzulla said.

Not much needed to be added for the Celtics interim coach. Boston has played in six overtime games, which is tied for the second-most with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. The C’s are 2-4 in those six overtime games.