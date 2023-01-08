Josh Allen Honors Damar Hamlin With Pregame Message To Bills

The Bills added a special tweak to their home uniform for their final game of the 2022 regular season.

Buffalo rocked a jersey patch with the No. 3 on it for its Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Three, of course, is the jersey number worn by Damar Hamlin, who’s on the road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest last Monday in Cincinnati.

The AFC East champions surely were filled to the brim with motivation going into Sunday’s game. In addition to the emotional week that was, the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff field was up for grabs in Western New York. But before the Bills took the field for the important divisional matchup, Josh Allen provided his teammates with one more infusion of fuel.

“They always say, ‘You don’t play for the name on the back, you play for the name on the front.’ Pretty special that we play for that (expletive) number on the front, too, all right? Let’s go get one,” Allen told teammates, per a team-provided video.

The Bills wasted no time honoring Hamlin with inspired play. Backup running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to paydirt to give Buffalo an early lead.