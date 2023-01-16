Looking At Some Of David Krejci’s Top Moments With Bruins Ahead Of 1,000th Game

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston.

David Krejci is set to hit a milestone that only six other Bruins players have done before him.

Krejci will play in his 1,000th game for Boston on Monday afternoon when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. He joins Wayne Cashman, Johnny Buyck, Ray Bourque, Don Sweeney, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron as the other players to play 1,000 games for the B’s.

Bergeron reached the milestone in 2019 and Chara reached it in 2020.

As Game 1,000 nears for Krejci, let’s take a look back at some of his top moments (in no particular order) with the Bruins.

Bruins select Krejci in second round of 2004 NHL Entry Draft

The Bruins used their first pick in the second round to draft Krejci out of the HC Kladno junior program in the Czech Republic. He played two seasons in the QMJHL where he amassed 144 points through 117 games. Krejci then played in the AHL in the 2006-07 season with the Providence Bruins and continued his strong point production with 74 in 69 games.

Krejci made his Bruins debut Jan. 30, 2007, in a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres and played just 2:07 after suffering a concussion on his third shift. Krejci, despite facing injuries throughout his career, became a crucial part of the Bruins and a staple on that second line.