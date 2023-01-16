Looking At Some Of David Krejci’s Top Moments With Bruins Ahead Of 1,000th Game

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston.
David Krejci is set to hit a milestone that only six other Bruins players have done before him.
Krejci will play in his 1,000th game for Boston on Monday afternoon when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. He joins Wayne Cashman, Johnny Buyck, Ray Bourque, Don Sweeney, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron as the other players to play 1,000 games for the B’s.
Bergeron reached the milestone in 2019 and Chara reached it in 2020.
As Game 1,000 nears for Krejci, let’s take a look back at some of his top moments (in no particular order) with the Bruins.
Bruins select Krejci in second round of 2004 NHL Entry Draft
The Bruins used their first pick in the second round to draft Krejci out of the HC Kladno junior program in the Czech Republic. He played two seasons in the QMJHL where he amassed 144 points through 117 games. Krejci then played in the AHL in the 2006-07 season with the Providence Bruins and continued his strong point production with 74 in 69 games.
Krejci made his Bruins debut Jan. 30, 2007, in a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres and played just 2:07 after suffering a concussion on his third shift. Krejci, despite facing injuries throughout his career, became a crucial part of the Bruins and a staple on that second line.
First NHL goal didn’t officially count
Boston went into a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes in Feb. 2008 and then-head coach Claude Julien turned to Krejci to be the hero. He did just that, scoring the game-winning goal — the first of his career. But because the NHL doesn’t count shootout goals toward a player’s stats, Krejci technically still was goalless.
That officially changed a week later on Feb. 26 when the Bruins earned a 4-0 shutout win against the Ottawa Senators. Krejci cashed in on Martin Gerber — which started a three-game goal streak for the center.
Krejci leads 2011 playoffs in goals and points; amasses four game-winning goals
There’s a reason fans have called Krejci “Playoff Krejci” throughout his career. He historically has played his best hockey in the playoffs and that certainly showed in 2011 during the Bruins’ cup run.
Krejci had a plus/minus of 8 and scored 12 goals while chipping in with 11 assists in 25 games. Of those 12 goals, four of them proved to be the game-winner. Fans probably were expecting Krejci, who finished the 2010-11 season with 62 points, to be productive, but to lead the team and the playoffs as a whole in goals likely was a pleasant surprise.
Krejci also had a hat trick in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Krejci lifts Stanley Cup
Krejci earned his first Stanley Cup in 2011 after a stellar performance throughout the playoffs.
He was one of many Bruins players to elevate their game throughout the playoffs as showcased by his 12 goals. Especially after the 2010 playoffs ended in abrupt fashion when the Philadelphia Flyers erasing a 3-0 deficit to complete an improbable comeback, Krejci came back with a chip on his shoulder and helped make sure 2011 wasn’t going to be a repeat of the year prior.
“Playoff Krejci” returns in 2013, leads playoffs in points
Krejci, once again, brought his game to another level in the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs. While the Bruins didn’t get the same results as in 2011 and fell to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games, Krejci still left his mark.
The center had a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs with the game-winner coming in overtime to push the Leafs to the brink of elimination before ultimately losing Game 7.
