Mike Vick Gives Questionable Advice To Injured Lamar Jackson

Mike Vick believes Lamar Jackson should be on the field Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

Jackson hasn’t practiced, let alone played in a game, since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos. That trend will continue in the wild-card round, as the star quarterback will watch from the sideline as Tyler Huntley and/or Anthony Brown quarterback Baltimore against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2019 NFL MVP revealed the extent of the injury in the lead-up to the playoff matchup, explaining his knee still is unstable after suffering a PCL Grade 2 sprain. Vick, however, believes Jackson should play through the pain now that the stakes are raised.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away,” Vick said Saturday on FOX. “Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. … I played a whole season with a sprained MCL.”

This is pretty reckless advice from Vick, and his point about playing a whole season with a sprained MCL is pointless. Further damaging his injured knee could be career- and, quite frankly, life-altering for Jackson, who is set to hit free agency in March. Jeopardizing a monster payday would be foolish of Jackson, and the Ravens might feel the same if they plan on keeping the star signal-caller in Baltimore for years to come.

With Jackson out of action, the Ravens are an 8.5-point underdog for their primetime clash with the Bengals.