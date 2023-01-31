New Report Suggests Tom Brady Could Return To Bucs In 2023

Ever since the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss, there’s been nothing to suggest Tom Brady will play another season in Tampa Bay.

Two of Brady’s longtime favorite targets and close friends, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, both believe the star quarterback will find a new home in the offseason. And speaking of homes, a recent report indicated Brady already has moved out of the Tampa area.

But as he provided an update on the Bucs’ offensive coordinator search ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo dropped a nugget that suggests Brady staying in Tampa Bay is still on the table.

“My understanding is part of the conversation with the candidates is, ‘If Tom Brady returns, what would be your plan to get him back on track?'” Garaolo said on “NFL GameDay.” “So, I know a lot of folks are out there saying, ‘Well, Brady’s definitely done in Tampa.’ Even Brady has said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do and the Buccaneers are keeping that option open and talking to those candidates to see what their plan would be if Brady returns in 2023 to improve him in the passing game.”

It would be reckless for Brady to shut any doors at this stage in the NFL year, as a lot can happen between late January and mid-March when free agency opens. But the Bucs probably should be a last-resort option for the 45-year-old, who likely will be able to find a better opportunity in a few months.