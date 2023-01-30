Does This Tom Brady Report Prove QB’s Buccaneers Exit Inevitable?

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already in Tom Brady’s rearview mirror?

While Brady hasn’t publicly committed to returning for a 24th season, there’s been plenty of debate about where the quarterback will play in 2023 if he continues his NFL career and leaves the Bucs as a free agent, a scenario that feels increasingly likely with Tampa Bay eliminated early from the NFL playoffs.

JP Peterson, who covers Tampa Bay sports, recently added to the speculation during an appearance on Sportskeeda’s “The BallFather Podcast” by noting Brady might have already left the area.

“I’ve got some pretty good intel that he has moved out of Tampa Bay,” Peterson said, as transcribed by Sportskeeda. “He lives not far from where I live. I have a lot of friends that live on Davis islands where he lives and they told me the moving trucks were there Friday night before the Monday night game. As far as I know, he has moved out of that residence.”

Obviously, this doesn’t definitively mean Brady’s departure from the Bucs is inevitable. But it’s certainly notable as we search for clues, big and small, while Brady contemplates his next move. He could seek a fresh start elsewhere, especially in wake of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, who will turn 46 in August, spent his first two decades in the NFL with the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 campaign. He won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with Tampa Bay, further solidifying his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and led the Bucs to the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the organization to date.

The 2022 season wasn’t Tampa Bay’s finest work, though, and the Bucs won the NFC South due largely to the lack of competition in the division. It’s natural to wonder whether Brady might bolt for a team better positioned to succeed in 2023.