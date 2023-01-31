Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Jabrill Peppers

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: safety Jabrill Peppers.

2022 SEASON REVIEW

Long viewed as a potential Patriots fit for his defensive versatility, Peppers signed with New England in free agency last March and carved out a role as a depth safety and core special teamer.

The 27-year-old was the fourth man on the depth chart in the Patriots’ deepest position group, so playing time wasn’t always prevalent for Peppers. His 35% snap rate in games he appeared in was the lowest of his career by a wide margin.

But Peppers brought a rare level of physicality that made him an asset to New England’s defense and kicking-game units. His run defense grade on Pro Football Focus was the seventh-highest among 82 qualified safeties, and he delivered what special teams captain Matthew Slater called “maybe the best block in the return game we’ve had all year” to spring Marcus Jones on a Week 8 punt return.

“Have you seen the guy? The guy looks like the Incredible Hulk,” Slater said. “It’s muscles on top of muscles. So physicality’s an understatement when you talk about his game. He certainly embraces it, and the way he’s able to really roll his hips in short-area contact, whether it’s defensively or in the kicking game, it’s super impressive.”

PFF also credited Peppers with just two missed tackles all season. As a coverage player, he allowed 17 catches on 21 targets for 105 yards and no touchdowns.

As he had in his previous stops with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, Peppers rotated between a variety of defensive alignments: