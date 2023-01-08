NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Coaching Future With Rams ‘In Limbo’

The future of Sean McVay’s position as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams remains in question.

McVay, 36, reportedly is expected to contemplate his future with the organization following Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After McVay and the Rams reached the promised land last season, their Super Bowl-defending campaign took a complete 180 turn.

As a result, the Rams end their regular season in meaningless fashion as they enter the contest at 5-11 and third in the NFC West. This isn’t the norm for McVay. Since he made his debut as a head coach in 2017, McVay and the Rams missed the playoffs once — not including this season. They’ve also made two Super Bowl appearances after a 12-year playoff drought.

Unlike years prior, the Rams had been subjected to their biggest challenge this season under McVay: injuries. Los Angeles lost its starting quarterback Matthew Stafford due to a neck injury after Week 11. And while Stafford was eligible to return from injured reserve on Saturday, the Rams elected to not exercise that option. The Rams also lost last season’s Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp (ankle injury) after Week 9.

The in-season setbacks, plus various other factors, as Schefter hinted, could factor into McVay’s ultimate decision.

On Friday, McVay addressed rumors that suggested he has garnered interest from television networks to kick off his broadcasting career. When questioned, McVay provided an answer that didn’t provide a whole lot of clarity while he did mention the rumored interest was “flattering.”

“I want to be here right now, focus on that, and that’s where I’m at,” McVay said, according to ESPN.