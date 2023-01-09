Packers Rookie Quay Walker Tweets Thread After Trainer Shove, Ejection

The wheels completely fell off for the Packers in crunch time Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

In addition to Aaron Rodgers and company looking out of sync when it mattered most, Green Bay lost an important defender midway through the fourth quarter of its eventual loss to Detroit. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the Week 18 contest for shoving a Lions trainer who was trying to tend to injured running back D’Andre Swift.

It was an all-around tough look for Walker, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 draft. Putting your hands on a medical professional is uncalled for at any point in the season, but the optics were especially bad considering the incident occurred less than a week after Buffalo Bills trainers saved Damar Hamlin’s life. Furthermore, it marked the second time Walker was ejected this season for shoving a staff member on the opposing team.

The morning after the Lions squashed the Packers’ playoff hopes, Walker shared a three-tweet thread in which he apologized for his actions.

From Walker:

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!

I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.