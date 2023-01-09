Does This Comment Suggest Aaron Rodgers Plans To Retire?

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night said he needs to “get away” and “contemplate” what he wants to do with his future. Of course, those are similar remarks to the ones he made around this time last year before returning for the 2022 NFL season.

But one of the first things the Packers quarterback said after Green Bay’s season-ending loss at Lambeau Field suggests retirement is definitely on the table for the four-time MVP.

After the Detroit Lions upset the Packers to keep Rodgers and company out of the playoffs, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams asked the star quarterback for his jersey. Rodgers, without hesitation, replied, “I gotta hold onto this one,” as seen on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

There are a few ways you could read into Rodgers’ comment. The most obvious is retirement, which would make sense for a 39-year-old who just wrapped up his 18th NFL season. Another is the possibility that Rodgers will try to force his way out of Green Bay this offseason, though that hypothetical is unlikely due to signal-caller’s contract situation. And perhaps the most reasonable option: It simply was a precautionary measure by Rodgers to make sure he had possession of his potential last game-worn jersey.

Regardless, buckle up and get ready for another offseason where the football world anxiously awaits to see what’s next for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.