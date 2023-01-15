Patriots Legend Defends Mac Jones From Yet Another Online Hater

James White has no time for Mac Jones haters.

The longtime Patriots running back defended the sophomore quarterback late Saturday night after a Twitter user responded to a tweet about Trevor Lawrence by firing a shot at Jones. Of course, you don’t have to search far these days to find people willing to say bad things about Jones, who endured a rough second season in New England.

“Mac Jones would have been on meltdown watch,” the Twitter user said in response to a tweet from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who praised Lawrence for his performance Saturday night in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s the exchange:

Mac Jones would have been on meltdown watch — Brian Anderson (@Bri4414) January 15, 2023

And here’s White’s response:

No Mac slander will be tolerated ?????? https://t.co/5qx9TWHM7E — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 15, 2023

This isn’t the first time White has publicly backed Jones.