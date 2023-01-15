Patriots Legend Defends Mac Jones From Yet Another Online Hater

James White has no time for Mac Jones haters.
The longtime Patriots running back defended the sophomore quarterback late Saturday night after a Twitter user responded to a tweet about Trevor Lawrence by firing a shot at Jones. Of course, you don’t have to search far these days to find people willing to say bad things about Jones, who endured a rough second season in New England.
“Mac Jones would have been on meltdown watch,” the Twitter user said in response to a tweet from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who praised Lawrence for his performance Saturday night in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here’s the exchange:
And here’s White’s response:
This isn’t the first time White has publicly backed Jones.
White, who retired before the start of the season, was vocal in his support of Jones after the Patriots quarterback was booed off the field in New England’s Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. He also sided with Jones amid debate over the sophomore quarterback’s controversial on-field outbursts.