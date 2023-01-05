Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots.

Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Wideout DeVante Parker also practiced for the second consecutive day after an extended concussion-related absence.

Nose tackle Davon Godchaux and practice squad linebacker Terez Hall are the only players who weren’t spotted during the media portion of practice. Punter Jake Bailey (injured reserve) also wasn’t seen by reporters, although it’s possible he was with other specialists on the upper practice field. Bailey’s been in and out of practice over the last few weeks as Michael Palardy handles the punting duties.

Players appeared to be in good spirits Thursday despite the lingering uncertainty surrounding Bills safety Damar Hamlin and what was a wet, dreary day in Foxboro.

Davon Godchaux and Terez Hall were the only players absent during the media portion of today's Patriots practice.



New England will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, Sunday’s game against the Bills was in line to be played as scheduled.