Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop

The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem.

A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.

Even with the start of spring training roughly a month away, a handful of respectable infield options are available on the open market. But if Chaim Bloom and company are thinking bigger, they could try to bolster the Red Sox’s infield depth through trade.

A potential target in that scenario is Adalberto Mondesí, who the Red Sox have “discussed,” according to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. Mondesí was considered one of the best prospects in baseball when the Kansas City Royals were in their World Series window, but injuries recently have derailed his career. Mondesí only played in a combined 50 games the past two seasons.

Mondesí currently is signed to a one-year, $3 million contract, so he wouldn’t be a financial burden for Boston to take on. Still, the Red Sox might not feel comfortable giving up any kind of asset for a player who’s become a total risk, even though Mondesí doesn’t turn 28 until late July.

The seven-year veteran is a .244 hitter for his career to date, but his mediocre bat is made up for with excellent defense and blazing speed.