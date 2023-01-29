Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game

The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco.

Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on Eagles safety K’Von Wallace. Williams ripped Wallace down from behind in what essentially was a power slam from the 6-foot-5, 318-pound mountain of a man.

It caused both Eagles and 49ers players to run off the bench before officials were able to corral the two teams. Both Williams and Wallace were assessed unnecessary roughness penalties and disqualified in the final minutes. It’s quite likely Williams receives a hefty fine from the league, as well.

Trent Williams throws down K'Von Wallace during an on-going altercation



Both Williams & Wallace have been ejected from the game.

Wallace and the Eagles can take some satisfaction in the fact they’ve advanced to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium while Williams and the Niners head into the offseason.