What Scary Damar Hamlin Situation Taught Bucs’ Tom Brady

Tom Brady, like virtually every other NFL player, was taken aback and then some by what happened to Damar Hamlin last week in Cincinnati.

Injuries come with the territory of professional football, but Hamlin’s chilling collapse at Paycor Stadium was an unprecedented scene in the league. The Buffalo Bills safety needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he made his way to a local hospital, where he continued to fight for his life.

Hamlin since has made a remarkable recovery and returned to Western New York. Brady addressed the situation on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast and explained how it should be a teaching moment for everyone.

“What did this last week teach us with what the brave and courageous Damar Hamlin went through? We’re not promised anything, none of us are, not one play. So just take it for what it is,” Brady said, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times.

“And I’m not thinking about next (year) and this and that and this — no. We’ve got a chance to go practice, let’s be great at that, and that’s how I feel. That’s what we should all take from that, that’s the lesson we learned.”

Brady’s current task at hand is preparing for the Bucs’ wild-card matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas and Tampa Bay are scheduled to meet Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.