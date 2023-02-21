AFC Team Thought To Be ‘Best Fit’ For Jakobi Meyers In Free Agency

Jakobi Meyers is set to hit the open market when the new league year begins in March, and the former undrafted wideout might have his choice of suitors after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old Meyers arguably is the top receiving option in a weak class of free agents. So while he said in January that he hopes to remain in New England, there’s a chance another team comes in with a contract offer Meyers can’t turn down and the Patriots can’t match.

Perhaps one of those teams is the Houston Texans, who were listed in an ESPN story Tuesday as the “best fit” for Meyers. In the exercise, ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked Meyers 21st among all free agents. Meyers also was the first receiver listed above No. 26 Odell Beckham Jr., No. 27 JuJu Smith-Schuster and No. 36 DJ Chark.

“The Texans will be in position to draft a rookie quarterback with the No. 2 pick this spring, and Meyers is a fit here as a nuanced route runner with a 6-foot-2 frame and strong hands to work the middle of the field,” Bowen wrote. “Last season in New England, Meyers caught 47 of his 67 targets on throws inside the numbers. He’s an intermediate option with outside flex, and he can stretch defenses on deep overs or crossers. And there’s also a history here: Houston general manager Nick Caserio spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before getting hired by the Texans.”

The certainly is a case to be made for re-signing Meyers given that his production would be difficult to replace. After all, he’s led the team in receiving yards and targets in each of the last three campaigns. The aforementioned contract Meyers could fetch, however, is thought to be the biggest reason Bill Belichick could let him walk.

Should Meyers sign elsewhere, though, perhaps the Patriots will bolster different aspects of their roster. Bowen included New England as the “best fit” for both offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (No. 15) and safety Jordan Poyer (No. 23).