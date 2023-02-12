Andy Reid Reportedly Not Ruling Out Post-Super Bowl LVII Retirement

Reid is about to conclude his 24th season as head coach

4 hours ago

Could Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium be the final time Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steps on the sideline? It appears he isn’t ruling it out.

During FOX’s pregame coverage of Super Bowl LVII, NFL insider Jay Glazer relayed that Reid did not shoot down the idea that Sunday could be the final game of his 24-year career.

“He said, ‘Look, I am not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game,’ ” Glazer said on the broadcast.

The 64-year-old Reid is set to coach in his third Super Bowl in the past four years when the Chiefs face his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday. Reid spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia prior to arriving in Kansas City before the 2013 campaign and has a lifetime regular-season record of 247-138-1.

A victory Sunday not only would mark the second championship of Reid’s career, but it also would go a long way on his Hall of Fame-worthy résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Cheryl Evans/USA TODAY Sports Images
