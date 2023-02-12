Chiefs Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch Super Bowl LVII Online, On TV

A new king of the NFL will be crowned Sunday

4 hours ago

It all comes down to this.

The Eagles and the Chiefs will compete for the NFL’s ultimate prize Sunday night at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia reached Super Bowl LVII by knocking off the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, while Kansas City dispatched the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jalen Hurts and company are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 51.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LVII online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

