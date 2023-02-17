Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko To Providence Ahead Of Jake DeBrusk’s Return

Jake DeBrusk’s impending return to the Bruins means one player was returned to Providence.

Boston on Friday announced it assigned Jakub Lauko to the P-Bruins. The move will make room for DeBrusk, who will return to the Bruins lineup Saturday against the New York Islanders after a stint on long-term injured reserve.

Lauko was having a strong stretch of games in Providence when he was recalled to the Bruins last month. He was benched against the Capitals after a turnover led to a Washington goal in the ultimate 2-1 loss Feb. 11, but responded well the last two games.

But Lauko is the odd man out with DeBrusk coming back.

The Bruins drop the puck against the Islanders on Saturday at TD Garden at 5 p.m. ET.