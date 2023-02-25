Bruins Announce Numbers For Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov

With a new team sometimes comes new numbers and the Bruins handed two new numbers Saturday.

Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov were traded to Boston on Thursday by the Washington Capitals in exchange for Craig Smith and draft picks. The duo undoubtedly makes the team deeper and tougher as the Bruins look to make a lengthy Stanley Cup playoff run.

The two newcomers were expected to fly into Vancouver on Friday to join their new team, but it’s unclear if they will suit up for the Bruins against the Canucks.

If they do slot into the lineup, we’ll know what numbers they’ll don in Black and Gold.

Hathaway will remain wearing No. 21 while Orlov will wear No. 81. He wore No. 9 while with the Capitals, but the Bruins retired it for Johnny Bucyk.

? NEW GUY NUMBERS ? pic.twitter.com/MOz9e86RqW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2023

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will speak to the media prior to Saturday’s puck drop before we know whether Hathaway and/or Orlov will make their B’s debut.