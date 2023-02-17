Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Has Hilarious Reaction To Predators Catfish Throw

With Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins playing the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, they got to experience one of the most unique traditions in all of hockey up close.

But Swayman didn’t want to get to close to the catfish that was hurled onto the ice after the second-period horn sounded.

Yup, that’s right, Predators fans have made it a habit of throwing a dead catfish over the boards and having it land on the ice. It was a trend that gained large popularity when Nashville made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

So, when Swayman had to skate by the dead fish on his way to the bench he had a hilarious reaction, waving his gloved hand in front of his face pretending the fish smelled bad, which it probably did.

You can watch it all unfold here courtesy of video from Emma Lingan:

Jeremy Swayman: not a catfish fan pic.twitter.com/yaH2Q5RVuo — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) February 17, 2023

Here’s another view of the catfish that the NESN broadcast captured: