James Paxton Believes Red Sox Best Team To Help Career Resurgence

It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle of the 2023 Boston Red Sox.

Boston made so many moves — both internally and externally — this past offseason, some returning players have been overlooked when it comes to their projected contributions in 2023. Chief among them: James Paxton.

It’s easy to understand how Red Sox fans can forget about Paxton, as he’s never pitched for the team despite signing a deal with the club in December 2021. The hope was that the 34-year-old could recover from Tommy John surgery in time to make a few starts at the end of 2022, giving Boston a look to see if they wanted to pick up his club option.

Paxton didn’t play. Boston declined the option. Paxton picked up the $4 million player option to return for one more year. So, why did he do it?

“I haven’t pitched healthy in like three years,” Paxton told reporters at JetBlue Park on Thursday, as transcribed by Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox. “I’m comfortable here. They know me. I know them. And I’m trying to establish myself back in the big leagues and I felt like this was the place for me to do it.”

Setbacks from his torn UCL in 2022 essentially pushed a year-long recovery past the 18-month mark, setting up a crucial Spring Training for the veteran left hander.

“It was hard,” Paxton said. “I really wanted to make it out there last year. I had just started feeling really good with the elbow and started letting it rip a little bit and the lat wasn’t quite ready for that so it gave out on me. But I got myself in the best shape I could this year and ready to compete.”