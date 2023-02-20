Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Met ‘Childhood Hero’ At NBA All-Star Game

There’s no question that Sunday night was special for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

To begin, the 24-year-old made history by becoming the youngest Celtics player to be selected to four NBA All-Star Games. Then came the kicks. Tatum debuted his own signature “JT 1’s” in collaboration with Jordan Brand. And that was all before he even took the floor at Vivint Arena as the first starter selection by Team Giannis.

After 35 minutes and 55 points scored, Tatum set a new NBA scoring record for any player in All-Star Game history. With a record-setting 27 points in the third quarter and 10 3-pointers overall, needless to say, Tatum’s All-Star Game MVP award was inevitable with odds heavily on his side before the start of the fourth quarter.

However, that wasn’t all for Tatum. The St. Louis native added a cherry on top, meeting childhood hero and ex-Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols.

On Monday, Tatum shared the photo with his Twitter followers:

Finally gotten pic with one of my childhood heroes!! https://t.co/b1WaoP33Yo — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) February 20, 2023

Pujols, who called it a career after the 2022 campaign following 22 seasons played, was in attendance for the star-studded matchup after showcasing his basketball skills during Friday night’s Celebrity All-Star Game alongside DK Metcalf, YBN Cordae and others.