Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Returns In Second Half Of Super Bowl

Chiefs fans held their breath at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LVII, but Patrick Mahomes toughed it out and returned for the second half.

The Kansas City quarterback was tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in the second quarter, and the 27-year-old reaggravated his right ankle sprain injury that he suffered in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But after a thrilling halftime show performed by Rihanna, Mahomes was under center and led the Chiefs to a touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 24-21.

The signal-caller passed for 24 yards and ran for 14 on the first drive of the second half.