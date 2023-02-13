Patriots Player Gives Relatable Take On DeVonta Smith Non-Catch

What’s a catch in the NFL? Super Bowl LVII yielded no clear answers to the NFL’s most unanswerable question.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit receiver DeVonta Smith for what initially looked like a 35-yard catch late in the first half of Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium. The ball moved a bit as Smith landed out of bounds, but the Eagles receiver appeared to maintain possession. Plus, he got both feet in bounds.

Nevertheless, after a lengthy review, the play was ruled incomplete. Instead of getting the ball at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-yard line, the Eagles were forced to run another play just inside of midfield.

The play drew a strong reaction from New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips, among others.