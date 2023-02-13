Patriots Captain Asks Popular Question About Super Bowl LVII Field

The playing surface at State Farm Stadium in Arizona is notorious for giving players issues. Naturally, the NFL decided it should host Super Bowl LVII.

Those problem persisted throughout the first half, prompting New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty to ask a popular question.

@NFL what?s good with this field??? — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) February 13, 2023

McCourty wasn’t the only person who had questions, as football fans and players let their complaints be known.

Putting on the Super Bowl seems like a logistical nightmare, a Herculean effort to host.



You?d think non-slippery grass would be one of the easy parts, though. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 13, 2023

This field is such an embarrassment for the NFL. How is it possible to be this bad? — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) February 13, 2023

"It's satisfying and gratifying to see a grass that I guarantee it will perform so well on TV."



Uhhh not so much. https://t.co/9DkDCJfTnH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 13, 2023

This playing surface is just a mess. These players deserve so much better. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023

This is becoming an embarrassment with all the slipping. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 13, 2023

The issues were obvious to anyone watching, which led to sweeping changes following Rihanna’s superb halftime performance. Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Haason Reddick all changed their cleats at some point during the first 30 minutes, doing anything they could to get more traction.

Though he returned, Kansas City Chiefs star and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes got his foot caught in the field and aggravated his right ankle injury in the second quarter.

The NFL has had issues with playing surfaces before, but these problems were amplified after everyone found out how much time and effort went into this specific field. According to Joel Pompliano, the NFL spent two years preparing the grass for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix,” Pompliano tweeted. “It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine. Total cost = $800,000.”

The NFL does it again!