Devin McCourty Believes This Patriots Opinion Is ‘Wrong’

Count Devin McCourty among those who believe the Patriots already have a true franchise quarterback in house.

Mac Jones showed glimpses of being the future of the organization in the 2021 season, which saw the Alabama product earn a Pro Bowl nod and help lead the Patriots to the playoffs. But Jones took significant steps backward as an NFL sophomore, so much so that a section of the fanbase believes New England shouldn’t hitch its wagon to the 24-year-old.

McCourty, one of the best Patriots players in franchise history, isn’t one of those people. The veteran safety showed support for Jones on Monday morning’s episode of “Good Morning Football.”

“I think he’s the future of New England,” McCourty said on NFL Network, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Any doubts, I think you’re wrong if you don’t think that. He’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys; that’s what he wants.”

Jones’ commitment to his craft and the organization are great for the Patriots, as those traits are a virtual must for a franchise QB. But the NFL is a results-driven business and Jones needs to perform if he wants to maintain his spot atop New England’s signal-caller depth chart.

As such, the 2023 season is shaping up to be a make-or-break campaign for Jones.