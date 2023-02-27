Ex-Yankees Star Suffers Bizarre Injury Away From Spring Training

Aroldis Chapman no longer is the New York Yankees’ problem after signing with the Kansas City Royals over the Major League Baseball offseason.

And the Yankees probably are thankful for that given how the pitcher’s tenure with the Royals is starting out.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported Monday that Chapman slipped and fell at his house Saturday night, an accident that left the controversial hurler with a cracked tooth and a busted lip. Chapman needed stitches, according to Rogers, who added his lip still was “pretty swollen” but that he said he was feeling OK as of Monday morning.

It doesn’t appear the injury will cost Chapman any time. The plan was for him to play catch Monday, throw a bullpen Tuesday and pitch in a game soon. It’s obviously a less-than-ideal development, though, especially since Chapman doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to bizarre injuries.

Chapman missed time last season with an infection stemming from a tattoo. He then skipped a mandatory workout prior to the American League Division Series, prompting the Yankees to leave him off their playoff roster and effectively signaling the end of his career in pinstripes.

Chapman, who turns 35 on Tuesday, first joined the Yankees in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2016 season. New York then dealt him to the Chicago Cubs at the MLB trade deadline, only to sign him in free agency during the ensuing offseason. Chapman, a seven-time All-Star, spent the last six seasons with the Yankees.

The Royals signed Chapman back in January to a one-year contract with a reported base salary of $3.75 million for 2023. It’d be premature to say Kansas City has buyer’s remorse after a fluky injury away from the field during the early stages of spring training, but many Yankees fans probably are nodding right now, as they’re all too familiar with the Aroldis Chapman experience.