Garnet Hathaway Takes Inspiration From Brad Marchand In Bruins Debut

Sometimes you just want a feeling of comfortability when entering a new place, which is likely the path Garnet Hathaway took Saturday.

The 31-year-old winger and Dmitry Orlov made their Bruins debuts Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. Boston traded for the duo in a pre-NHL trade deadline deal Thursday.

The former Washington Capitals players didn’t get a ton of practice time in with the Bruins, but they both noted before the game how welcoming the team was to them.

Hathaway might have gotten some pointers from Brad Marchand when it came to his gloves. Barstool Sports’ Marina Maher pointed out the forward’s spray-painted gloves he wore in Saturday’s game.

it's the spray painted gloves for me pic.twitter.com/sP3cSuDYSB — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) February 26, 2023

Hathaway had been wearing TRUE Catalyst 9X gloves in Capitals colors, but the forward opted for an all-black look Saturday night, which seemed to impress his new fourth-line teammates, Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek.

Of course, Bruins fans are well aware of Marchand customizing his own gloves. He spray painted his gloves gold because he didn’t want to change them for the Winter Classic, according to Charlie McAvoy, per Hockey of Tomorrow.