Jason Kelce (Rudely) Congratulates Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Loss

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce brought a whole new meaning to the term “Brotherly Love” after losing the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII was dubbed the “Kelce Bowl,” as Jason Kelce’s and the Eagles were matched up with brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Each brother already had one ring under their belt entering the game, pitting this matchup as one for superiority in the Kelce household.

The Chiefs pulled out the victory, giving Travis Kelce bragging rights and birthing the perfect response from Jason Kelce.

“(Expletive) you, congratulations,” Jason Kelce told Travis Kelce postgame, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Obviously, the comment was made in gest, but served as a funny moment for the Eagles center just minutes after heartbreak. Travis Kelce took a more traditional route in praising his brother postgame.

“I lied to everybody and told everybody that I wanted to have this feeling in beating my brother, but it’s a pretty sick feeling,” Travis Kelce said, per FOX’s broadcast. “It’s a lot of emotion. It’s a lot of passion. He said it the other day, ‘It’s one thing for you to win one, but it’s another thing to see your best friend, your family, the ones you love to go out there and win it.’

“I feel for the big guy. He had an unbelievable season. He poured his heart out there, that’s for damn sure.”