Beanpot Preview: Northeastern, Harvard Set Stage For Historic Tilt

Even in its 70th year, the Beanpot Tournament found a way to present something new.
When Northeastern and Harvard take the ice Monday at TD Garden, it will be the first time the two schools have gone head-to-head in the championship game of the historic competition. It’s poised to be a tightly contested battle with a title at stake while Boston College and Boston University are relegated as bystanders with the two facing off in a consolation affair.
Here’s what you need to know about the championship bout, which can be watched on NESN, and the consolation matchup.
Northeastern (14-10-4) vs. Harvard (17-6-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Harvard got to this point by surviving a thrilling semifinal with BC, in which the Crimson blew a two-goal lead with just over four minutes left in regulation before freshman Marek Hejduk rose to the occasion by scoring with 1.5 seconds left in overtime. On the other hand, Northeastern’s win over BU was more business-like behind the stellar goaltending of Devon Levi, who made 33 saves.
Now, Harvard stands in the way of Northeastern trying to capture a fourth Beanpot title in the last five tournaments. The Crimson haven’t hoisted the trophy since 2017.
Levi and the Huskies’ stout defense have a tough task in front of it with Harvard possessing plenty of playmakers. Ian Moore, Alex Laferriere and Sean Farrell, who leads the team with 41 points, each picked up two assists against the Eagles. Harvard’s offense has already exploited Northeastern once this since when the Crimson doubled up the Huskies, 8-4, to start off the new year.
That lopsided defeat ended up turning things around for Northeastern, which is 6-1-1 since that first meeting with Harvard. The Huskies are also riding momentum from Friday’s tie with Providence when they overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Aidan McDonough, Northeastern: McDonough is one of seven players currently on the Huskies who were with the team the last time it skated off with the Beanpot trophy. The Milton, Mass., native now captains Northeastern and leads the way with 19 goals and 15 assists. He’ll be expected to set the tone, as he did in the semifinals when he opened the scoring in the first period.
Matthew Coronato, Harvard: There’s no doubt Coronato’s teammates look for him on the offensive end of the ice as he netted two goals in the victory over BC. The No. 13 overall pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft has a blistering, left-handed one-timer, which he’ll look to put on display again.
Boston College (9-12-6) vs. Boston University (20-7-0), 4:30 p.m.
The Eagles and the Terriers sure aren’t used to seeing each other in the consolation round. The two programs, who own the most Beanpot titles, have never gone up against one another in the consolation game of the tournament.
But there’s still much to play for with the schools being bitter rivals. BU has taken two out of their three meetings against BC this season with the Eagles nabbing a 9-6 win in early December. BC is in desperate need of a win now, though, since they haven’t come out on top in a contest in nearly month while the Terriers look to reassert themselves as one of the top teams in the country after their semifinal defeat.
BU’s offense was quieted by Northeastern but the Terriers have another chance to showcase their dynamic offense, which is second in the nation in scoring with 4.11 goals per game. BU has a well-balanced attack, too, as eight players have registered at least 20 points, including talented freshman defenseman Lane Hutson and senior forward Wilmer Skoog.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nikita Nesterenko, BC: Nesterenko scored a highlight-reel goal already in the Beanpot when he broke down the entire defense of Harvard. The junior forward and Minnesota Wild prospect certainly is capable of producing more eye-popping tallies as he’s second on the Eagles with 22 points off of six goals and 16 assists.
Matt Brown, BU: The senior forward is an offensive force and can score almost at any moment, just like he did in the Beanpot semifinal. Brown is third in the entire country in points per game as he leads the Terriers attack with 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points.