Beanpot Preview: Northeastern, Harvard Set Stage For Historic Tilt

Even in its 70th year, the Beanpot Tournament found a way to present something new.

When Northeastern and Harvard take the ice Monday at TD Garden, it will be the first time the two schools have gone head-to-head in the championship game of the historic competition. It’s poised to be a tightly contested battle with a title at stake while Boston College and Boston University are relegated as bystanders with the two facing off in a consolation affair.

Here’s what you need to know about the championship bout, which can be watched on NESN, and the consolation matchup.

Northeastern (14-10-4) vs. Harvard (17-6-1), 7:30 p.m. ET

Harvard got to this point by surviving a thrilling semifinal with BC, in which the Crimson blew a two-goal lead with just over four minutes left in regulation before freshman Marek Hejduk rose to the occasion by scoring with 1.5 seconds left in overtime. On the other hand, Northeastern’s win over BU was more business-like behind the stellar goaltending of Devon Levi, who made 33 saves.

Now, Harvard stands in the way of Northeastern trying to capture a fourth Beanpot title in the last five tournaments. The Crimson haven’t hoisted the trophy since 2017.

Levi and the Huskies’ stout defense have a tough task in front of it with Harvard possessing plenty of playmakers. Ian Moore, Alex Laferriere and Sean Farrell, who leads the team with 41 points, each picked up two assists against the Eagles. Harvard’s offense has already exploited Northeastern once this since when the Crimson doubled up the Huskies, 8-4, to start off the new year.

That lopsided defeat ended up turning things around for Northeastern, which is 6-1-1 since that first meeting with Harvard. The Huskies are also riding momentum from Friday’s tie with Providence when they overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period.