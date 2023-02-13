Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Drops Epic One-Liner After Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes II doesn’t do much trash talking. The same can’t be said for those close to the Chiefs quarterback.

The 27-year-old’s wife Brittany Mahomes isn’t shy about voicing her opinion during Kansas City games, and Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been undefeated when it comes to taking victory laps.

The elder Mahomes took a move out of Joe Burrow’s playbook by pulling out a cigar following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. And after Kansas City pulled off a double-digit halftime comeback over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes had the perfect line to cap off his son’s victory.

“It’s Philly blunts this week,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ 38-35 win, per video from The Athletic’s Aaron Ladd.

Eagles fans certainly won’t enjoy that celebratory line. Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts battled it out in an entertaining game, but the contest was mired in controversy thanks to a questionable holding penalty on James Bradberry.

The Philadelphia cornerback and Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster admitted there was a hold on the play, so Kansas City will enjoy its third Super Bowl in franchise history.