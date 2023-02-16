Joe Mazzulla Calls This Player ‘Huge Cornerstone’ Of Celtics Locker Room

Way past his prime, it was unknown what exactly Blake Griffin could offer the Boston Celtics when he signed with the organization in September.

While the longtime NBA veteran is a deep bench option and sometimes doesn’t even see the court at this point in his career, the 33-year-old has become a valuable piece in the Celtics locker room

Many members of the Celtics noted the special chemistry the team has and interim head coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized that Griffin is a big reason for that.

“I’ve said it a couple times, and I even told Mike Muscala when he first got here was cherish this locker room because it’s one of the strongest and maybe the most special one you’ll be in,” Mazzulla told reporters following the Celtics’ 127-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “I think Blake is a huge cornerstone of that just because of the career he has had and where he’s at now and the humility he brings to just coming in every single day.

“Whether it’s playing with the younger guys or starting for us, his attitude and his focus on what’s most important doesn’t change. He has the utmost respect of everybody in the locker room.”

With Robert Williams sidelined due to left ankle soreness against the Pistons, it opened up more playing time for Griffin, who earned his 12th start of the campaign.

Griffin played 29 minutes — his second-highest total of the season — and produced nine points and five rebounds while adding in one steal and one block. But Griffin’s standout singular play from the night never made its way into the box score.