Marcus Smart Shows He Didn’t ‘Miss A Beat’ In Return To Celtics

There was bound to be rust for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart to work through when he returned to court Wednesday night after missing 11 consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain.

But the rust, not even a microscopic particle of it, came to the surface for the Celtics’ floor general.

Smart looked every bit of his usual self on both ends of the floor in the 127-109 win over the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. He made an impact in several areas, stuffing the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in 29 minutes.

“It felt like I haven’t missed a beat,” Smart told reporters, per the Celtics.

Smart certainly was thrilled to get back to game action and deliver a winning effort after being relegated to the sideline for nearly a month.

“It felt like something was missing in my life,” Smart told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “So, it feels real good to be back out there with my team, my coaching staff and just the energy that we brought.”

Smart’s exuberance to come back from injury right before All-Star break was infectious for the rest of the team. In his absence, especially when his injury first occurred and the Celtics lost three straight games, it was clear that no other member of the team could fully replicate what Smart brings when he’s on the court.