Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum Not Concerned With Celtics Star’s Usage

BOSTON — Finding something negative about the Celtics feels like nitpicking at this point, but there’s a growing concern about how much basketball Jayson Tatum has played over the last three years.

Outside the locker room, that is.

The Celtics’ blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night provided a rare opportunity for interim coach Joe Mazzulla to cut Tatum’s night short, doing so at just 29 minutes. Considering a sub-30 minute night is a rarity for Boston’s star, Mazzulla was asked whether it came due to concern over the fact Tatum is averaging the second most minutes per game (37.3) in the NBA this season.

“Me, personally? No,” Mazzulla responded. “Because I spend every day with him. I see what he’s done all summer, I see what he’s done all preseason and I see what he does every single day. But yes, if you can get opportunities like this you take advantage of them.

The Celtics’ minutes were fairly evenly distributed across the board Wednesday, as only Jaylen Brown and Derrick White eclipsed the 30-minute total, while Blake Griffin and Justin Jackson had the lightest workloads with eight and seven minutes respectively.

The short night at the office didn’t exactly bother Tatum.

“It’s good to mix it up a bit,” Tatum said postgame. “These 47-minute nights I’ve been having — and overtime games, it’s good to be able to rest in the fourth quarter. It let’s some of the guys who don’t always get an opportunity to play.”