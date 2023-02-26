Kenley Jansen Intends To Be ‘Big Brother’ For Red Sox Prospect

Kenley Jansen hasn’t even undergone a full spring training with the Boston Red Sox and he’s already taking on the role of a veteran leader.

Entering his 14th Major League Baseball season with already three All-Star appearances and a World Series title under his belt, Jansen is hoping to pay it forward to Red Sox top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela.

Both Jansen and Rafaela are natives of Curaçao and watching the 22-year-old on a day-to-day basis has only prompted the 35-year-old even more to take him under his wing

“I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about him for a couple of years now,” Jansen told reporters at spring training, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “For me, anything I can do to help him be better, not just on the field, but off the field, I’m here for him. I’m gonna make sure I’ll be his big brother. I’m slowly starting to get to know him right now. … I see him come early to the ballpark and get his things right and do things. That’s what I like and what I’ve so far seen from him.”

Rafaela spent most of last season making a name for himself in the minor leagues, making web gems and flashy at-bats with the Double-A Portland a daily routine. Now, with Rafaela’s contract selected by the Red Sox back on Nov. 15, the versatile prospect is among the highest-anticipated names in the organization’s farm system.

Meanwhile, Jansen, who signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox this past offseason, will await his new teammates’ big league arrival up in Boston. But for now, Rafaela remains excited to have Jansen alongside entering the 2023 season.

“Obviously, it’s a privilege to have him here,” Rafaela said, per Speier. “He’s having a very successful career, and I’m starting mine. It’s a good moment where he can help show me the right things on and off the field.”