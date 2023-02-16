How Win Vs. Pistons Got Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ready For 3-Point Contest

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum looked like he already was in the NBA’s 3-Point Competition during the third quarter of Boston’s 127-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The four-time All-Star splashed in all six 3-pointers he attempted during the stanza, with all of them coming from the wings and sinking through the net with ease. Tatum’s shooting barrage helped him net 24 of his game-high 38 points in the frame.

Tatum sure hopes to replicate what he did when he participates in the real 3-point contest this weekend.

“Just got some good looks and got into a rhythm,” Tatum told reporters as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “I got the 3-point contest coming up, so trying to get myself ready for that because I’m trying to win. Flat out.”

It will be the second time Tatum participates in the event in his career, also doing so in 2021 in Atlanta. Tatum remembers how he was no match for Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry and bowed out in the final round.

When the opportunity arose to compete in the contest again, Tatum jumped at the chance and got in some more practice prior to leading the Celtics over the Pistons.

“How did I find out? (Expletive), they asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Yeah,'” Tatum said. “I practice this morning. Here we had the timer, had the rack set up. … I’ve done it once before. Just being a part of All-Star Weekend, it’s an honor.”