Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BC Shuts Out Harvard To Soar Into Final

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College booked its spot in the women’s Beanpot final by taking down Harvard, 3-0, in semifinal action on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.
With the victory, the Eagles improved to 17-12-1 while the Crimson dropped to 7-15-3.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
During the early portions of the game, BC actually left the door open for Harvard to pull off the upset.
But when the Crimson failed to convert on their chances, like a 3-on-1 opportunity and missing open nets, the Eagles closed the door for good and never looked back.
When Keri Cloughtery gave BC a 2-0 lead with 12:45 left in the second period, the lead seemed insurmountable given Harvard’s inability to generate consistent offense this season and BC boasting a stout defense.
It was the second time the Eagles have beaten the Crimson on the campaign, giving them another dose of revenge after Harvard defeated BC in last year’s Beanpot final.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Graduate senior goalie Abigail Levy didn’t let any shots by her as she proved to be thorn in Harvard’s side. Levy stopped 30 shots for her fifth shutout of the season.
— Cayla Barnes showcased her playmaking ability from the blue line for the Eagles. The senior defenseman and captain opened the scoring in the first period and later added an assist for a two-point night.
— Junior forward Caroline Goffredo played a key role in the win as she uncorked a perfect pass to Barnes to set up the goal. Goffredo added another help to give her two assists.
UP NEXT
BC will go up against Northeastern, which defeated Boston University in the other semifinal, next Tuesday with the Beanpot title on the line. Puck drop from Conte Forum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.
The Crimson will face BU in the consolation tilt prior to the championship matchup at 4 p.m.