Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BC Shuts Out Harvard To Soar Into Final

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College booked its spot in the women’s Beanpot final by taking down Harvard, 3-0, in semifinal action on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 17-12-1 while the Crimson dropped to 7-15-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

During the early portions of the game, BC actually left the door open for Harvard to pull off the upset.

But when the Crimson failed to convert on their chances, like a 3-on-1 opportunity and missing open nets, the Eagles closed the door for good and never looked back.

When Keri Cloughtery gave BC a 2-0 lead with 12:45 left in the second period, the lead seemed insurmountable given Harvard’s inability to generate consistent offense this season and BC boasting a stout defense.

It was the second time the Eagles have beaten the Crimson on the campaign, giving them another dose of revenge after Harvard defeated BC in last year’s Beanpot final.