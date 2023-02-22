Matthew Slater Explains Why He’s Returning For 16th Patriots Season

Matthew Slater wasn’t ready to abandon the rare leadership platform his status as a New England Patriots player affords him. That’s why he’s delaying retirement to return for a 16th NFL season.

In an interview with Paul Perillo of Patriots.com, the longtime special teams captain explained his decision to continue playing in 2023 and described the distinct role he serves in New England’s locker room.

“I do believe that my role at this point is not just about covering kicks, blocking for returners,” Slater said. “I think it’s about fostering culture, building relationships and pouring into young men. You can do that in other capacities, but the way you do that as a player is very different. The way you’re able to connect with guys is very different.

“That’s something I still have a lot of passion for, and that’s something I certainly wasn’t ready to walk away from. That factored in huge into the decision, because I feel like there are certain things you can do as a player that you can’t do as an administrator or as a staff member — things I felt like were unfinished in terms of relationships and culture. So that definitely factored in.”

Slater, who turns 38 in September, is coming off another productive season, his 13 special teams tackles ranking second on the team behind rookie Brenden Schooler’s 14. That total also was Slater’s highest since 2015, though he fell short of a Pro Bowl selection for just the second time since 2011.

Overall, though, the Patriots’ kicking game was a mess, with the team ranking dead last in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Their punting was the worst in the league, and they allowed three kick-return touchdowns, including two in a Week 18 loss to the Bills that eliminated New England from playoff contention.

Slater said he’s glad that ugly performance in Buffalo won’t go down as the final game of his career.