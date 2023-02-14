Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Thinks Free Agency Questions Add ‘Distraction’

Kyrie Irving has only been a member of the Dallas Mavericks for three games and already he’s made it clear that he has no desire to address his future with the organization.

Just before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which was granted and dismantled the team in the blink of an eye. Now, joining a Mavericks team hungry for glory in the Western Conference, Irving provided a far familiar answer when questioned about his future plans ahead. When the season reaches its end, Irving will become an unrestricted free agent in the summertime which poses obvious questions regarding his outlook on Dallas as a long-term option.

And similarly to when Irving was presented with the same questions during his final year with the Boston Celtics, the 30-year-old doesn’t care to create any distractions that could dismantle Dallas’ potential success down the line this season.

“I would love to just — out of respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season just continuously asking me that,” Irving told reporters before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per DallasBasketball?s Grant Afseth. “It just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team. I’ve dealt with it before and it’s very emotional, draining to ask questions of, ‘What’s the long-term? What’s the long-term?'”

Back in Brooklyn, Irving and the Nets were in the midst of extension talks. However, with reported stipulations in place from the Nets’ front office, the deal and Irving’s future with the team fell crumbled beyond repair.

“I will say that from the start of when I came here, there’s been nothing but a warm embrace, nothing but genuine love, nothing but a familiarity of relationships that I could really look to,” Irving said.

The Mavericks meanwhile, have struggled to surround star and 2018 No.1 draft selection Luka Doncic with a proper supporting cast necessary for a deep NBA Finals run. Dallas failed with the Kristaps Porzingis acquisition at the 2019 trade deadline while Doncic — now an MVP contender — has only proven to have gotten better.