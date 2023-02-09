NBA Rumors: Celtics Rival Acquires Jae Crowder For Multiple Picks

Jae Crowder has found a new home, again.

The forward was dealt to the Nets on Thursday as part of the reported Kevin Durant deal that sent the Brooklyn superstar to the Phoenix Suns. Crowder was then traded to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported the Bucks will send five second-round picks to Brooklyn for Crowder. The Pacers are acquiring Milwaukee’s Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in the deal. The Bucks are also sending Serge Ibaka to Indiana in the deal. Indiana also will acquire George Hill and a second-round pick from Milwaukee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Bucks reportedly were one of the only teams to have made a serious offer to the Suns for Crowder, who has yet to play this season due to his dispute with Phoenix. In the 32-year-old, Milwaukee gets another wing player to go along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton that ideally matches up with the Boston Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Durant deal has not been finalized, but the Nets had plans to keep Mikal Bridges, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, which is likely why Brooklyn was open to trading away other pieces from its deal with the Suns.

