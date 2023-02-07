How Ex-Red Sox, Cy Young Winner Helped Spark John Schreiber Breakout

The Red Sox bullpen is expected to look much different in 2023, as Boston put a point of emphasis on adding quality arms this offseason.

They do have one holdover that’s expected to play a major role, however.

John Schreiber exploded onto the scene in 2022, making 63 appearances for the Red Sox and finishing with a team-best 2.22 ERA. The 28-year-old struck out 74 batters while only allowing 68 to reach base over the course of the season.

It was a vast improvement on his previous career experiences, to which Schreiber credits a new offseason workout plan.

“In 2021 I came in (to spring training) and was throwing 88 mph,” Schreiber said on the Inside The Monster Podcast, per Scott Neville of Inside The Red Sox. “I think a big part of that was just not doing enough throwing in the offseason. I was talking to Austin Brice that ’21 season, we were both in Triple-A, and we were just talking about ‘What are you doing this offseason to get ready for next season?’

“I remember talking to (Brice) and he said the place he was working out, Max Scherzer was working out and he said Scherzer takes one or two weeks off and then gets going. Last season that’s kind of what I did and saw some success coming to spring training and that’s kind of what I’m doing this offseason.”

While the right-hander will certainly be viewed as one of Alex Cora’s most trusted returning arms, the Red Sox did some work to lighten the load on their best high-pressure pitcher from 2022.